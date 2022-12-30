rain ag center
Buy Now

Rice breeder Adam Famoso talks about the agricultural disasters on May 31. (Photo by Bruce Schultz/LSU AgCenter)

Agricultural producers in 11 parishes who suffered losses due to excessive rains that occurred from June 1 through Nov. 2 of this year may be eligible for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).

Many areas of the state, including Louisiana’s greatest row crop-producing parishes, suffered 18 or more inches of rain within just a few days. The downpour was followed by cloudy, humid, stagnant days resulting in an increase in crop disease and further degradation. This combination of unfortunate conditions resulted in total crop loss for some Louisiana farmers.



Tags