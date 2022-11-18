State Police Investigation troopers fatal crash

Louisiana State Police Troop I report a 29-year-old woman was killed this Friday morning after a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94.

The driver who allegedly started the accident has been charged with vehicular homicide and driving under suspension. He is in jail.



