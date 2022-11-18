Louisiana State Police Troop I report a 29-year-old woman was killed this Friday morning after a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94.
The driver who allegedly started the accident has been charged with vehicular homicide and driving under suspension. He is in jail.
Troopers said Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville was killed in the accident near Louisiana Highway 354 around 7 a.m. in St. Martin Parish.
Troopers said their preliminary investigation said Luke Tripkovich, 36, of Breaux Bridge was driving a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup west on LA 94. For reasons still under investigation, Tripkovich steered into eastbound traffic and struck the rear axle of a 2022 Freightliner box truck then a 2017 Nissan Rogue, which was traveling behind the box truck, troopers said.
Tripkovich was tested and impairment was detected. A toxicology sample was obtained and results are pending from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. He was transported to a local hospital where he was medically cleared then booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on the following charges: LA R.S. 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide, 32:415 Driving Under Suspension, and 32:58 Careless Operation. This crash remains under investigation.
After impact, the box truck rotated and struck Rossyoin’s Honda Civic which was traveling westbound behind Tripkovich’s Ram. The box truck and the Civic traveled off the roadway together into the north ditch, troopers reported.
The drivers of all four vehicles were wearing seat belts.
Rossyoin was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the box truck and the Rogue were not injured.
Troopers did field tests for alcohol and drugs on the drivers of the box truck and the Rogue, and the investigation report said neither driver was impaired.
Troopers said, “Time and time again, we witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver or utilizing a ride share driver. Please choose to not drive impaired, which includes, both, alcohol and drugs and never ride with an impaired driver.”
Troop I has investigated 55 fatal crashes resulting in 62 deaths since the beginning of 2022.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.