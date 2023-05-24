Attracting paddlers from across the nation, the US Canoe Association (USCA) Aluminum championship raced alongside Tour Du Teche’s second race of the year May 13.

The race, which brought racers from Wisconsin, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana, saw 16 teams of two compete in a time trial along Bayou Teche. The requirements? A totally stock 16 foot aluminum canoe. The race started at Jeanerette City Park and ended at Chitimacha Boat launch.







Reporter/Paginator

Aidan Milford is a 22 year-old ULL graduate from Slidell, LA. He is passionate about Louisiana's natural beauty and its preservation. Beyond writing, Aidan enjoys writing music and producing short films.

Have any tips? Contact me at:

985-707-6812 

or email me at aidanm@daily-iberian.com

Aidanm@daily-iberian.com