Attracting paddlers from across the nation, the US Canoe Association (USCA) Aluminum championship raced alongside Tour Du Teche’s second race of the year May 13.
The race, which brought racers from Wisconsin, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana, saw 16 teams of two compete in a time trial along Bayou Teche. The requirements? A totally stock 16 foot aluminum canoe. The race started at Jeanerette City Park and ended at Chitimacha Boat launch.
USCA separated the race into multiple classes divided by age group. Despite having a class for paddlers ages 8 to 39, nobody in these categories actually raced. Instead, the race consisted entirely of paddlers 40 and up.
Gustave Lamperez, director of Tour Du Teche, explained Canoeing is a unique sport, as it gives aging members of our community an exercise and an activity that impacts their bodies less.
“Our most well attended classes are the 40 and over and the 60 and over which is fascinating. Canoeing is ageless. It is fabulous for fitness and unlike biking or running, it's not bad on your knees so it's a wonderful activity for forty and over,” Lamperez said.
Donald "Don" Walls and Jason Cade reached the finish first, earning them 1st overall. Walls hailed from Russellville, Arkansas and is a legend amongst the canoeing community. A reigning consecutive champion, Walls won in 2018, 2019, 2022, not mentioning intermittent wins in prior years. Cade, from San Marcos, Texas, won alongside Walls in 2022, and continued his streak alongside him once again.
Bob Spain and Jerry Cochran came first representing the 60+ or “Veteran” class. Both from Texas, Cochran came from Prairie Lea and Spain came from Austin.
A team made up of Louisiana locals took 1st in the 40-59 or “Master” class. Joey Sturm, originally from New Iberia, lives in Youngsville, and Brad Rex lives in Lafayette.
This race didn’t just attract racers from around the nation, but seemingly across the world. Some racers who lived in the region employed vibrant accents. I’d occasionally pick up notes of Australian and some European.
One distinct accent came from Gareth Stevens, who won first overall in the USCA Aluminum championship alongside Lamperez in 2005. He regaled me with tales of a bygone time in an accent I couldn’t quite place but was certain came from somewhere in the British Isles. He currently resides in New Iberia, and said he wants to keep seeing change in the community.
“I really like New Iberia. You know, it's got a lot of interesting history and there's a lot of interesting social stuff going on at the moment. I have hope for it, though it’s gonna be tricky, but it would be really nice if it evolved in a more positive way than antagonistic. It does show signs of that happening,” Stevens said.
To catch Stevens, Lamperez, Walls, or any other racer, participate in or watch the upcoming Tour Du Teche 135. Starting the first Friday of October and spanning 135 miles, the race follows the whole of Bayou Teche which racers tackle over three days.If you are interested in participating in any Tour Du Teche event, signup online at tourduteche.com.
Aidan Milford is a 22 year-old ULL graduate from Slidell, LA. He is passionate about Louisiana's natural beauty and its preservation. Beyond writing, Aidan enjoys writing music and producing short films.