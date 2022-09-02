A call from a woman who heard someone suspicious outside her home turned into a double fatality today on Troy Road in New Iberia.
Iberia Sheriff Deputies responding to the call from the female and as deputies arrived at the scene, they heard gunshots.
According to the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, the deceased at the scene were Katelyn Hebert Bourque, 30, and Samuel Thibodeaux, 46, both of New Iberia.
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero explained the timeline and what took place.
Romero said the call came in around 5:30 a.m. on Troy Road from the female, who is believed to be deceased.
"Upon arrival, Iberia Sheriff Deputies heard gunshots within the residence," Romero said.
Deputies then established a perimeter around the house and tried to talk to whoever was inside.
"Deputies made phone contact with a male believed to be inside the residence," Romero said. "When contact was lost with the male individual, several attempts were made by the sheriff's department to re-establish communication with those inside the residence."
When the communications ended, deputies decided to force their way into the home. Romero said when they entered the home, they discovered two people, both deceased.
A coroner is on the scene, Romero said, and because it's an ongoing investigation, more information will be available at a later time.
