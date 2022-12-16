At 9:01 a.m. on December 16, 2022, the New Iberia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Brianna Drive.
Upon arrival, responding officers located the victim on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Detectives responded to process the scene and interview witnesses.
After interviewing multiple witnesses, and collecting evidence, including video surveillance, Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Kailin Renee Livingston, 22, on the charge of second-degree murder.
About an hour after a story was published on thedailyiberian.com and sent out as an alert, Livingston turned herself in.
In their warrant, police said Livingston is approximately 5-1 her last known address is on Prairie Lane in Lafayette.
Police also warned individual found to be harboring Livingston will be criminally charged.
Detectives located a Toyota registered to Livingston, which they believe she was be in.
Anyone knowing of additional information in this case can contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. Information can also be submitted through Iberia Parish Crimestoppers by calling (337) 364-TIPS or by downloading the P3 App on your smart device.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.