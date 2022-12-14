UPDATE: 11:55 a.m: The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is currently working with the New Iberia Police Department. At this time, we have one injury. With help from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, we are setting up a command post at New Iberia Senior High School for those displaced from their homes..
This is an active situation, and we ask that everyone continue to shelter in place. Check on your neighbors and loved ones
UPDATE 11:20 a.m.: City Police and Fire are asking all citizens to avoid the area of Montagne Street in New Iberia due to severe property damage in the neighborhood.
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for... North central Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana... Northwestern St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana... * Until 1130 AM CST. * At 1101 AM CST, a tornado producing storm was located over mainly rural areas northeast of New Iberia in Iberia Parish, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near... Lake Fausse Pointe around 1105 AM CST. Catahoula around 1120 AM CST. Butte La Rose around 1130 AM CST. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 125 and 126.