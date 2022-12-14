tornado

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m: The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is currently working with the New Iberia Police Department. At this time, we have one injury. With help from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, we are setting up a command post at New Iberia Senior High School for those displaced from their homes..

This is an active situation, and we ask that everyone continue to shelter in place. Check on your neighbors and loved ones



