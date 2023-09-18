Unlimited Services Of Acadiana is serving New Iberia all of your automotive needs.
Located at 920 W Main Street in New Iberia, Unlimited Services Of Acadiana officially opened up its doors on Tuesday September 5, 2023 since January from the home of owners Marty Mellon and Jason McLean. After such rapid growth and high demand, they opened up their own shop in New Iberia.
They are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., appointment only. They may service on Saturday, depending on the number of appointments they have.
Working so long in the industry for other shops in the area, the two decided to take a leap and start their own business. And it's paying off.
Unlimited Services Of Acadiana will serve a wide variety of automotive needs. From wheels, to tires, liftkits, lowering kits and more, the local shop is here to serve you.
“We fix suspensions, we sell & install step bars… everything else, your airbags, your shocks, things of that nature,” Mellon said. “All of you automotive accessories, plus we are your only cracked and bent wheel repair shop in New Iberia.”
Mellon will run the sales and become the face of Unlimited Services Of Acadiana and mcLean will work in the shop, doing installs, fabrications and more.
McLean came up with the name of their shop. With his years of building and working on so many different types of services, it was only right it was in the name, since they can do so much for you.
New Iberia has offered the two so much growth and opportunities of the years, opening Unlimited Services Of Acadiana here for the residents was the only logical solution. Their relationships have allowed them to start this business.
“It's for us and done by us,” Mellon.
The shop is revamped and its spacious area allows for Unlimited Services Of Acadiana to get all jobs done. And since they’ve opened their doors officially in the new shop, Mellon has said it's been nothing but positive from the people of New Iberia.
The clientele she has worked with in the past are pleased to know she is starting her own business with Unlimited Services Of Acadiana.
“I’ve always done good work for them,” Mellon said. “It's been good. It’s been very good.”
One of the best parts of New Iberia that makes Unlimited Services Of Acadiana so valuable is the work that is needed from the newly opened shop. People who work in the Teche, they rely heavily on transportation that will last.
Whether it's a fleet of business trucks that just need to get from point “A” to “B” or a customer that likes to lift their vehicles. To even people who need step bars to get in and out of their vehicles, there is always something that a vehicle needs.
“It can just be factory tires on an ‘06 Kia car, and we are going to do it,” Mellon said. “No matter what, somebody is going to need something.”