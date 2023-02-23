The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce has announced the next Business After Hours will be held on March 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group.
You can see their new facility, meet and greet the doctors and network. The address is 535 Jefferson Terrace in New Iberia.
COFFEE TALK
Join the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce for Coffee with Stephen Waguespack, President/CEO LABI.
The event is gosted by the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce and Iberia Development Foundation and will take place at the Sliman Theatre for the Performing Arts on 129 East Main Street in New Iberia at 2: 30 p.m.
ABOUT STEPHEN
Stephen Waguespack is the President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI). As the state's chamber of commerce and manufacturer's association, LABI is the largest business advocacy group, representing more than 2,200 business members and 324,000 employees.
With over two decades of experience in federal and state politics, Stephen has earned a reputation as an active voice for reform policy in Louisiana.
Before joining LABI, Stephen served as a member of the State Board of Education and as a senior advisor to former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal. Prior to that, he spent 10 years working on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Stephen is a Louisiana native and holds a bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University as well as a law degree from The Columbus School of Law at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.