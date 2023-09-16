Louisiana Illuminator photo jail hands jail cell stock photo image clip art
Buy Now

Peters said there are about 1,700 incarcerated people who identify as transgender. She said that there are fewer than 10 transgender incarcerated women who are in facilities with incarcerated women. There are nearly 158,000 incarcerated people in BOP facilities, according to BOP statistics (LOUISIANA ILLUMINATOR PHOTO).

 Caspar Benson

The head of the Federal Bureau of Prisons outlined to the Senate Judiciary Committee how she has sought improvements in the nation’s troubled prison system, and fielded questions from Republicans about transgender inmates.

“Developing meaningful change throughout the agency is not something that happens in a moment,” Colette Peters, the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, said in her opening statement.