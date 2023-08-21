368756334_6905665242799457_5293088440525157788_n.jpg
The train crash on Highway 182 in New iberia. Photo by Seth Pattillo.

As police are checking tankers for acid and at least one person went to the hospital after a horrific trash involving a train and a tractor trailer in New Iberia around 5 p.m. today.

The crash was caught on video by Joshua by Seth Pattillo. The tractor-trailer may have broke down or stalled on the tracks and then the crossing arm came down on the semi as the train was approaching.

First video is by Joshua Faulk, second video and photos are by Seth Pattillo.
369023882_6905664996132815_7967624385870724368_n.jpg
Photo by Seth Pattillo
368820207_6905664979466150_5708096496571210166_n.jpg
Photo by Seth Pattillo


