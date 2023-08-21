As police are checking tankers for acid and at least one person went to the hospital after a horrific trash involving a train and a tractor trailer in New Iberia around 5 p.m. today.
The crash was caught on video by Joshua by Seth Pattillo. The tractor-trailer may have broke down or stalled on the tracks and then the crossing arm came down on the semi as the train was approaching.
The conductor of the train did not go to the hospital and none of the crew members were injured according to BNSF Railway officials.
The driver of the semi appeared to get out of his vehicle before impact.
A white van caught debris from the other tankers and went off the road with a door open.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office officials did not have details of how many train cars were involved or exactly which chemicals were on the train.
WARNING: Explicit language in the video
On video, it appears 24 train cars passed through where impact took place at the crossing.
KTLA talked to an official who said three tankers carrying acrylic acid derailed and seven cars with polymer plastic tipped over and spilled. KTLA reported it was not hazardous and the spills were being addressed immediately.
At 6 p.m. officials announced a large section of La. 182, from the St. Martin/Iberia Parish Line to Darby Lane in New Iberia, was closed to traffic due to a train derailment. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.
DOTD said they have the following resources in place to assist motorists:
