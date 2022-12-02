An armed robbery has resulted in the arrest of two Vermilion Parish men.
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 27, the Vermilion Criminal Investigative Division was called out to investigate a report of an armed robbery that had occurred in rural Vermilion Parish.
Detectives learned that the victim had been held at gunpoint and made to load up various items onto a trailer before the suspects departed with the property including a rifle. The victim was not harmed in the incident.
Through the investigation, detectives were able to positively identify the suspect as Rusty James Trahan Jr. of Abbeville. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Trahan. A search warrant was obtained for an address on Louisiana Highway 343. Trahan was located at the residence and placed under arrest without incident. Also at the residence was Jacque Broussard. Broussard was also placed into custody for arrest warrants related to the incident as well as warrants for failure to appear in court.
During the execution of the search warrant and arrest(s) suspected methamphetamine was located on Broussard. Suspected methamphetamine, along with multiple firearms, were also located in the residence. Trahan is being held for the charges of Armed Robbery, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Theft, Theft of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon. Trahan is held with a total bond of $90,000.
Broussard is being held on the following charges of Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Three Contempt of Court Warrants.
Broussard is held with a total bond of $66,500.
The case is still ongoing and more charges and arrests are possible.