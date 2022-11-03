From left, NISH Junior Ethne Killgore, NISH Band Director Kelly Landry, NISH Senior Patrick Annulis and Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin are shown after Ethne and Patrick are given recognition for their recent entry into all-state band during Wednesday's Iberia Parish School Board meeting.
Two New Iberia Senior High students were recognized at Wednesday’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting for their selection into the LMEA all-state band competition and all-state performance.
NISH Band Director Kelly Landry presented certificates to Ethne Killgore and Patrick Annulis during the meeting while Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin gave a description of the achievements of both students and their recent entry into the “state playoffs” of band competitions.
“Out of all of our five high schools we had two students who qualified to be considered for the all-state band competition,” Hulin said. “We recognize our athletes when they make it to state playoffs and this is their state playoffs.”
Ethne is a junior at NISH and plans to study music at the college level. She is a multi-instrumentalist who plays violin, French horn, mellophone, piano, guitar and mandolin.
Hulin said Ethne enjoys writing music and hopes to make a career of composing. She is a student in the Iberia Parish Talented Music Program and a member of the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Ethne also participates in student government and maintains a 4.0 GPA which she began in French immersion at North Lewis Elementary School.
This will be Ethne’s second year making the all-state orchestra where she will play the violin.
Patrick is a senior at NISH. He began playing the trombone in 6th grade, where he continued refining his skills at Belle Place Middle School and NISH.
“Under Mr. Landry Patrick has flourished and gained skills to become a better player,” Hulin said.
Over the years Patrick has made parish and district honor band, and this will be his second time as an all-state band participant.