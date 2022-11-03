band
From left, NISH Junior Ethne Killgore, NISH Band Director Kelly Landry, NISH Senior Patrick Annulis and Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin are shown after Ethne and Patrick are given recognition for their recent entry into all-state band during Wednesday's Iberia Parish School Board meeting. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Two New Iberia Senior High students were recognized at Wednesday’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting for their selection into the LMEA all-state band competition and all-state performance.

NISH Band Director Kelly Landry presented certificates to Ethne Killgore and Patrick Annulis during the meeting while Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin gave a description of the achievements of both students and their recent entry into the “state playoffs” of band competitions.



