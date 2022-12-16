The Iberia Parish School District has two new assistant principals following their announcement during Wednesday’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting.
Ty J. Babin was appointed to the role of assistant principal at New Iberia Senior High following the position being vacated by Rob Schlicher, who accepted another position in the district, and Dana Lancon will be the new assistant principal at Delcambre High following a break from her career to take care of her child.
Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin said Babin began his career at J.H. Williams Middle School in 2013, and began teaching and coaching at Delcambre High School in 2015. In 2019 he took a teaching and coaching position at New Iberia Senior High and was then appointed to lead teacher for math and science in 2021.
Babin said he was thankful for the new position, as well as the experiences he’s gained in the last few years working with colleagues and mentors in the school system.
“These last two days have strengthened the love I have for this school, faculty and especially the student body,” Babin said. “I appreciate the experiences I was provided by each of you.”
Lancon has been with the Iberia Parish School District since 2010, where she spent the majority of her career at Caneview Elementary. She was appointed as administrative assistance at Caneview in 2017 and served until June of 2021 when she began to care for son Jon-Luke.
Lancon said working with doctors while care taking for her child reminded her that working in a leadership position was where her heart really was.
“I’m so pleased and thankful you guys are giving me another opportunity to get back into the classroom and see who the real superstars are in the parish, the teachers.”