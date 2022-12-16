The Iberia Parish School District has two new assistant principals following their announcement during Wednesday’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting.

Ty J. Babin was appointed to the role of assistant principal at New Iberia Senior High following the position being vacated by Rob Schlicher, who accepted another position in the district, and Dana Lancon will be the new assistant principal at Delcambre High following a break from her career to take care of her child.



