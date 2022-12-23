shreveport
Shreveport is one of two Louisiana cities cited as among the 10 most economically disadvantaged in the U.S.

 

Detroit, Michigan, is the most economically disadvantaged city in the United States, followed by Brownsville, Texas, and Cleveland, Ohio, according to a new report from Wallethub. But, two Louisiana cities also make the list of the top 10.

These cities are characterized by high poverty rates, high unemployment, food insecurity, low access to computers or the internet, and a large share of delinquent debtors, according to the report’s findings.



