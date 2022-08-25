KAPLAN — A newly-hired Iberia Parish Jail control officer has been arrested and charged with being an accessory to the rape of a child, a child allegedly raped by her fiance’.
Shelly Lynn Friou, 29, of New Iberia was charged by Kaplan Police Department with accessory after the fact to first-degree rape, accessory after the fact to felony cruelty to a juvenile, malfeasance of office and abuse of children.
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said his office was made aware of the arrest Wednesday and that Friou immediately put on administrative leave without pay. She was hired July 19.
Romero said no other details would be available through his office.
Also arrested by Kaplan police were Friou’s boyfriend, Christopher Moorehart, 29, of Erath, and Kimberly Healy, 23 of Kaplan.
Moorehart was charged with first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, intimidation and threatening a witness and malfeasance in office.
Healy was charged with being a principal to the rape of a child.
Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy told WNTZ-TV their detectives investigation turned up Moorehart allegedly raped Healy’s child under the age of 8 on multiple occasions while the two were dating.
Hardy told WNTZ that Healy allegedly knew the acts were taking place and didn’t report the crime. The two broke up and he started dating Friou. The FOX affiliate said Friou allegedly learned about the rape and also kept it a secret.
The Daily Iberian discovered Friou and Moorehart were set to get married Oct. 31 in Erath.
Hardy told WNTZ News 10 that won’t happen. They broke up, he said, and that’s when Healy contacted detectives.
Moorehart was arrested while on duty, Hardy told WNTZ “after he allegedly threatened another person who said they would report him for his alleged crimes.”
The station also reported Delcambre Police Asst. Chief Brady Segura confirmed Moorehart was fired from the department on Aug. 15 after four months on the job.