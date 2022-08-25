arrest

Shelly Lynn Friou, left, and her fiance', Christopher Moorehart who were charged in a rape case. This photo is from their wedding registry.

KAPLAN — A newly-hired Iberia Parish Jail control officer has been arrested and charged with being an accessory to the rape of a child, a child allegedly raped by her fiance’.

Shelly Lynn Friou, 29, of New Iberia was charged by Kaplan Police Department with accessory after the fact to first-degree rape, accessory after the fact to felony cruelty to a juvenile, malfeasance of office and abuse of children.



