The Louisiana PepperPlex received a major upgrade with the substantial completion of several turf fields in the facility.
The New Iberia City Council approved the substantial completion of the turf fields at Tuesday’s council meeting, as well as brand new lighting for the fields.
Architect David Allain said that while there are still items on the punch list to be completed, the turfing of the fields had been effectively completed.
The project includes the turfing of baseball fields on the north side of the complex as well as softball fields on the south side.
“We were very impressed with the way it turned out,” Allain said.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said there was an additional field that was not turfed for the project, but the city was exploring ways to provide funding for that field at a later date.
“Noone is going to play on that field, so there are things we’re looking at,” DeCourt said.
The project is part of an expansive effort by the City of New Iberia to revamp the PepperPlex, which has provided a baseball and softball venue for league games for years.
The PepperPlex was able to receive a dedicated source of funding for the first time when New Iberia government established an economic district that will go to maintaining the facility. Prior to that, the PepperPlex was largely run due to the work of volunteers.
Lighting for the fields and turfing the fields are just one part of the overall scope of the project. Upgrades to the concession stand, parking and drainage are also slated to be worked on as the city hopes to make the PepperPlex competitive with athletic facilities in Broussard and Youngsville.