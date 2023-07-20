Trinity Baptist Church recently hosted their yearly vacation Bible school, bringing the teaching of Christ to those who attend.
New Iberia Trinity Baptist Church pastor Chris Jeffus serves as one of the leaders of his church, one he has been a part of since 2016. His duties include normal pastor duties, from visitation, to preaching and everything in between.
Located at 1100 Bank Ave, Trinity Baptist Church VBS is free for anyone to attend.
Each summer, Pastor Jeffus and his church take a few days out of the summer for their Vacation Bible School or VBS for the kids that attend Trinity Baptist Church .
“Generally at our VBS, there is some kind of theme,” Jeffus said. “Trying to develop a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.”
Normally, their VBS is for grade school kids. Early this past July, they spent three days doing various activities, including crafts, music and a mission that goes on at the same time.
“The whole time, each event centers around that relationship with Jesus Christ,” Jeffus said.
Since Jeffus hit his 50s, he joked that he is not as energetic as he used to be. But he still loves to participate in the VBS any and all ways he can. And he continues to do so.
Betty Verret is a member of the Trinity Baptist Church and has attended VBS for well over 30 years. Now 71, Verret still loves to VBS to see children learn about God while having fun.
“Some children are not regular ‘church goers’ so we try to let their parents know that our Sunday school classes and children’s church will help their children increase their faith,” Verret said.
Though Verret’s church is small, with a majority of older people who constantly attend, they still aim to reach out to young families so they can help them join the family of God.
“Sometimes we older people feel like God cannot use us but He can use us as long as we are willing servants and we have breath in our lungs,” Verret said.
Jeffus, like Verret, grew up in the church, with his grandmother taking him to VBS in the summer in central Louisiana.
“Back in those days, it was velvet-board Jesus,” Jeffus siad.”They didn’t have all the cool stuff they have today with all of the video things.”
Back then, it was simple Bible study, but the ideas for Jeffus to eventually do VBS at his own church were starting to form. And all these years later, he wants to do that for the children today. He wants to show them that God is the way, and attending VBS at Trinity Baptist Church can do something great for you and your family. And at the same time, give you the love that is given from Christ.
“A lot of times, there is an absence of Faith in the home,” Jeffus said. “And we are hoping to lay those foundations. And we are hoping that we can give them something to fall back on and realize that there is a God that loves you.”