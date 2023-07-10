Trespassing remains the top cause of rail-related deaths. Partying, making videos, and taking wedding or graduation photos can turn fatal around rail tracks. Taking pictures on railroad property is illegal and highly dangerous. Alcohol and drug use also mix very badly with moving trains nearby.
For the first time in 17 years, Amtrak will offer service to the Gulf Coast. In the next few months, passengers will have access to two daily round trips between New Orleans and Mobile with stops in four Mississippi cities along the way. This is great news for the area -- but it also prompts an important reminder regarding track safety, as we add trains that go faster than freight speeds.
By following a few common-sense tips, drivers and pedestrians can stay safe while railroads go about the vital business of delivering goods and people to their destinations.
Tip #1: Stop at railroad crossings.
Obey all traffic control signals, including gates, lights, signs, pavement markings, and audible warnings such as bells, lights, and horns. Stop at the crossing and look both ways before proceeding. Trains could arrive from either direction (or both!), so look left and right.
The maximum speed for Amtrak trains on this route is 79 mph, meaning it will take just seconds to go over each crossing. Your life, your passengers', and your vehicle are worth waiting a minute or so.
Tip #2: Stay alert while crossing.
Many joggers and walkers use headphones to listen to podcasts or music -- but that's asking for trouble around train tracks. Modern passenger trains are quieter than ever, and approaching trains are closer and moving faster than you think. That makes using headphones, talking on the phone, and shooting texts potential hazards. Take the few moments required to devote your full attention to crossing rail tracks safely.
Tip #3: Cross with purpose.
It is illegal to be on railroad property anywhere other than a designated pedestrian or roadway crossing. Don't loiter around the rails. If you're pushing a stroller or wheelchair, or riding a bike, cross the tracks at a 90° angle perpendicular to the rails -- otherwise, wheels can get stuck. Once you've reached the other side, keep moving.
Tip #4: Avoid stopping on the crossing.
Of course, never drive onto a crossing until it is clear you can get across all of the tracks without stopping.
It's a rare occurrence, but sometimes you wind up stopped on the tracks. First, get off the tracks by driving around the car ahead of you or through the lowered gate. If that isn't possible, abandon your vehicle and run at a 45-degree angle away from the tracks.
Every crossing in the country has nearby blue emergency notification signs with a phone number and the crossing location. By calling that number, dispatchers can direct the engineer to stop the train with emergency brakes.
Tip #5: Don't jog, bike, walk, or engage in recreational activities on the tracks.
Trespassers are most often pedestrians who walk across or along railroad tracks as a shortcut to another destination. Some trespassers hunt, fish, bike, or operate recreational off-highway vehicles along the tracks. Recreation on the rails is trespassing. Unauthorized persons aren't permitted on railroad rights-of way and property, except, of course, at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings.
Tip #6: Find another location to picnic, pose or party.
Trespassing remains the top cause of rail-related deaths. Partying, making videos, and taking wedding or graduation photos can turn fatal around rail tracks. Taking pictures on railroad property is illegal and highly dangerous. Alcohol and drug use also mix very badly with moving trains nearby.
Thankfully, there's an easy fix: don't trespass. Pick another spot for a selfie.
(Steve Predmore is Amtrak's executive vice president and chief safety officer. For more information and safety resources, visit Operation Lifesaver, See Tracks? Think Train, the Federal Railroad Administration, and Stay Off the Tracks)