train
Buy Now

Trespassing remains the top cause of rail-related deaths. Partying, making videos, and taking wedding or graduation photos can turn fatal around rail tracks. Taking pictures on railroad property is illegal and highly dangerous. Alcohol and drug use also mix very badly with moving trains nearby.

For the first time in 17 years, Amtrak will offer service to the Gulf Coast. In the next few months, passengers will have access to two daily round trips between New Orleans and Mobile with stops in four Mississippi cities along the way. This is great news for the area -- but it also prompts an important reminder regarding track safety, as we add trains that go faster than freight speeds.

By following a few common-sense tips, drivers and pedestrians can stay safe while railroads go about the vital business of delivering goods and people to their destinations.



Tags