The Iberia Parish Council gave special commemoration to former Councilman Marty Trahan, who died earlier this year, with a plaque that was installed in the parish council chambers.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard unveiled a plaque honoring Trahan for his service and contributions to the parish during his tenure as councilman. Trahan’s family was also present to receive the recognition.
“Marty was an unbelievable parish councilman,” Richard said. “He did a lot, he served in District 13 but he actually served all of Iberia Parish.”
The parish president said that Trahan’s absence had been felt since he died in early 2022 while still serving in office.
Trahan served as the Iberia Parish councilman for District 13 since 2012, and possessed a wealth of experience in regards to parish operations and especially drainage.
The wording on the plaque honored Trahan’s service, saying that Trhan “worked diligently as a friend and public servant.”
Members of the Iberia Parish Council took the opportunity to recount their personal experiences with Trahan, remembering him as a hard worker who was exceptionally passionate and knowledgable about Iberia Parish infrastructure.
Councilwoman Natalie Broussard added that she began to feel Trahan’s absence during December when a tornado ransacked portions of her district.
“I think his absence hit me hard when the tornado hit,” Broussard said. “I was out there on the street at one point and I really noticed Marty’s absence. I know he would have been there by my side asking what I needed.”
Councilman Scott Saunier, who is filling Trahan’s seat in an interim capacity until an election can take place, said that Trahan’s legacy will continue to impact Iberia Parish Government.
“That plaque is just a symbol to represent Marty, there’s no doubt that his presence will grace this chamber forever,” Saunier said.
“If you asked him to get involved in something, he would get involved,” Councilman Chad Maturin added.