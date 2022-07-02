A traffic stop Thursday night led to the discovery of drugs and an illegal gun that had been reported stolen, New Iberia police said.
Members assigned to the Direct Patrol Unit conducted the traffic stop at 8:17 p.m. at Wallace and Yvonne streets.
Officers found what is suspected to be marijuana and a firearm inside the car. A check of the gun revealed that it was stolen.
Darius Tate, 20, was initially booked on traffic charges but later charged with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
