13TOPS Photo2 hearing
Buy Now

The House Appropriations Committee met Thursday to discuss the 2024 fiscal

year budget for higher education.

 Photo by Gabby Jimenez / LSU Manship School News Service

BATON ROUGE–State officials are trying to figure out how to remedy a decline in TOPS scholarship participation throughout the state.

The Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, known as TOPS, is a merit-based scholarship funded by the state. The program offers scholarships to Louisiana residents attending public colleges, universities or vocational schools in the state.



Tags