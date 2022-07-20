After a two-year hiatus, the Stars of Style Gala is back. Funds raised through ticket sales and sponsorships for the Stars of Style Gala help support the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival, and the Top of the Crop competition is a major generator in their fundraising efforts.
Also, learn more about each candidate and read their bios at the Facebook page or pick up your copy of the July issue of the magazine.
While the event is sold out, voting will end at 8:30 p.m. on July 23, the night of the event. The sold-out event is at the Community Center in New Iberia City Park.
Chairs Jeanne-Escuriex Cutrera and Ted Viator along with their committee did an excellent job planning a spectacular re-turn for this much-anticipated event.
In the spotlight are 21 honorees, who will take to the gala run-way in competition for the coveted title of Top of the Crop. It’s anyone’s game this year, and the competition includes 10 women, 11 women, one mother/daughter duo, one father/daughter duo, three married couples and several local business owners.
In addition to the funds raised through ticket sales and sponsorships for the Stars of Style Gala, the Top of the Crop competition is a major generator in their fundraising efforts — and it allows the entire community to get involved and vote for their favorite honoree.
