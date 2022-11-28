New Iberia
The winners of the Senior Showmanship at the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Junior Angus Show, from left, Wes Womack, Pembroke, Ky., judge; Ben Forbes, Zachary, La., first; Grant Dela Houssaye, New Iberia, La., second; Kara Nesom, Deridder, La., third; Ashley Huth, Pearl River, La., fourth; and Jessica Womack, Pembroke, Ky., judge. Photo by Field Fotos

A New Iberia teen took home one of the top honors at the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport.

Grant Delahoussaye of New Iberia won second place as well as Senior Showmanship honors.



