The winners of the Senior Showmanship at the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Junior Angus Show, from left, Wes Womack, Pembroke, Ky., judge; Ben Forbes, Zachary, La., first; Grant Dela Houssaye, New Iberia, La., second; Kara Nesom, Deridder, La., third; Ashley Huth, Pearl River, La., fourth; and Jessica Womack, Pembroke, Ky., judge. Photo by Field Fotos
A New Iberia teen took home one of the top honors at the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport.
Grant Delahoussaye of New Iberia won second place as well as Senior Showmanship honors.
There were 38 entries at the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Junior Angus Show, Oct. 28 in Shreveport, Garrett Thomas of College Station, Texas, evaluated the entries before naming champions. Wes Womack and Jessica Womack of Pembroke, Ky., were the judges.
Ben Forbes of Zachary took first, Delahoussaye second, Kara Nesom of Deridder was third, Ashley Huth and of Pearl River was fourth.
The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving more than 22,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries.
The Association said they are home to an extensive breed registry that grows by nearly 300,000 animals each year. The Association also provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.
For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit www.angus.org.
