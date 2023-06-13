With 13 different types of meats, you will be sure to taste something new every time. Tony’s Tacos Grill Bar & Latin Market also serves gorditas, tortas(their take on Po Boys), papa rellena and enchiladas and much more. Aaron Gonsoulin photo.
Tony’s Tacos Grill Bar & Latin Market of New Iberia has authentic and unique Hispanic cuisine.
Located at 602 W Admiral Doyle Dr (the old Tampico’s), Tony’s Tacos opened up June 5. Named after the main cook — Antonio "Tony" Figueroa — the taco market opened after he sold his taco truck and wanted something a little bigger.
Figueroa, who runs the kitchen while his son-in-law, Xavier Ortiz, serves as co-owner and manages the front end. They started working on this project that would bring Hispanic food and a Hispanic market to the locals. It took almost a year and half to remodel and create the restaurant that is open today.
“The products that we sell, you can’t find them in any regular grocery market, because they come directly from South America and Mexico,” Ortiz said.
Open seven days a week, Tony’s Tacos Grill Bar & Latin Market serves authentic cuisine local to the region of South America and Mexico.
“We have some Honduran plates, we also have some Puerto Rican plates,” Ortiz said.
Tony’s Tacos Grill Bar & Latin Market offer street tacos with up to 13 different types of meats, your choice of flour of corn tortilla, pico de gallo, chile guero and their own special house dressing. Gorditas, tortas (their take on Po Boys), papa rellena and enchiladas, just to name a few, are available at Tony’s Tacos Grill Bar & Latin Market.
“We also have seafood tacos,” Ortiz said. “For the 13 proteins we offer, we have a variety of meats, including pastor, carne asada, beef cheek and chicken just to name a few.”
According to Ortiz, authentic, true to its roots Hispanic cuisine can’t be compared to anything else. Because Tony’s tacos, much like everything else they serve, you can tell the difference from the first bite to the last, Ortiz said. The secret ingredient that is not so secret is the freshness. As well as the flavor.
Each dish is different from the last, because the protein has a different flavor, making the spices they use for each dish unique.
“Some places cook from a seasoning that comes from a bag,” Ortiz said. “Here we make our own ingredients. From the herbs and spices.”
After previous encouragement from the former building owner, Tony set forth on his goal to open a restaurant that is unlike anything New Iberia has seen for quite some time now.
And that goal has paid off for Ortiz and Tony’s Tacos Grill Bar & Latin Market. Ever since opening more than a week ago, the reception has been nothing but positive for Tony’s Tacos Grill Bar & Latin Market.
“We get busier than the day before, which is good,” Ortiz said. “I think people are finding out about us. They keep passing in front of our restaurant.”
The people who eat at Tony’s Tacos Grill Bar & Latin Market know the spot all too well, being regular customers at the old Tampicos. Ortiz said the customers have been amazed at the changes, from the look of the resultant and of course, the food.
“When they try it, they go crazy because they know it really is authentic,” Ortiz said. “All of our food is fresh so we have to cook it every day.”