In her 50-year run working as a tax collector for the City of New Iberia, Cynthia Tobey-Babineaux has kept the philosophy on how to treat local residents who stepped into her office.

“When they come, they’re coming to give you money so try to be as nice as you can,” Tobey-Babineaux said. “My family taught me how to show respect to people and for others. You make eye contact and you smile”







