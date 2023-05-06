In her 50-year run working as a tax collector for the City of New Iberia, Cynthia Tobey-Babineaux has kept the philosophy on how to treat local residents who stepped into her office.
“When they come, they’re coming to give you money so try to be as nice as you can,” Tobey-Babineaux said. “My family taught me how to show respect to people and for others. You make eye contact and you smile”
The fruits of that positive attitude were visible as city staff celebrated Tobey-Babineaux’s retirement in the New Iberia City Council chambers last Friday.
The longtime New Iberia employee was surprised not only to be greeted by fellow employees, but also family members who drove from all over the state to New Iberia as well as state officials who came to congratulate her on her retirement as well.
Having worked for seven mayors over her 50-year run in the tax collector, and eventually becoming the head of the department, Tobey-Babineaux has seen a huge part of New Iberia’s history during her many years in her job.
But even with that long record, Tobey-Babineaux said 50 years didn’t seem that long.
“People say do what you love and you never work a day in your life,” she said. “I never worked a day in my life.”
It was obvious during her farewell party that Tobey-Babineaux’s infectious personality was going to be missed by the rest of the staff, including Mayor Freddie DeCourt.
“I would watch people come in here mad and then melt when she talked to them,” DeCourt said. “They would leave happy every time.”
Even former Mayor Hilda Curry was present for the farewell, and agreed with DeCourt’s assessment, saying that there was never a complaint from a citizen about Tobey-Babineaux.
“I never had one day of regret (with her),” Curry said.
With catered food, speeches, city staff and family were sad and proud to send Tobey-Babineaux to the next chapter of her life. State Rep. Blake Miguez was even present to present a state proclamation congratulating Tobey-Babineaux for her many years of service to the city.
“We hope all that wisdom she’s gathered over the years will be passed to someone else,” the Rev. Zack Mitchell said.