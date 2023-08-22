With the high temperature and dry drought for the month of August, garden care can be a challenge for some.
While you can’t prepare for these hot days where the temperature reaches above the 100s, you can prepare your garden to help fight the heat.
With the high temperature and dry drought for the month of August, garden care can be a challenge for some.
While you can’t prepare for these hot days where the temperature reaches above the 100s, you can prepare your garden to help fight the heat.
Carl Cooper runs Da Berry Fresh Market in New Iberia, a local farmstead on the west end of town, where they serve fresh produce for their customers.
Cooper is no stranger to these hot summer days. He is also no stranger to caring for a garden. Through his years of growing his own crops, he has learned a thing or two on how to prevent and protect your garden.
He spoke to the Daily Iberian on what are things to do to help fight the heat for your plants, advice and more.
What is a good way to grow a garden for these hot summer days?
Lay out the garden and know what to plant and when to plant it. Some plants require more shade than others. Some plants need to be put out in the sun so they require more sunlight than others. That helps a lot too. What to grow and where to grow it.
How should you approach your plants when you need to water them? Is there such a thing as giving them too much water?
You don’t want to overwater it. You don’t want your plants to depend on you giving them water 24/7. It needs to be self-sufficient, but at the same time knowing it may not rain next week. You can give them water in the morning and late afternoon and make sure they can survive that hot heat.
It's like us. If you are hydrated, you have a better chance of staying in the sun.
Is that all there really is to it? Is there anything else you can do?
Tender loving care. If you let your garden go because of that hot sun and you avoid weeding your garden and you don’t keep it maintained then it's easy for all kinds of weeds to grow and dry out your plants real fast. The upkeep and the maintenance is important. The love you put in it also has an effect.
How has this heat affected your home garden?
I can’t speak for everyone, I can only speak for myself. I was prepared. I knew not to overshoot myself. I planted enough to have a variety and grow plants that can make it in the sun. Like right now, a lot of my peppers.and eggplant and okra are thriving right now. I am down-sized from last year knowing that it will be a hot summer.
How can someone prepare for the summer days without rain?
It all depends on the size of the garden. Netting, if possible, is something you can do. Once your plants are already in the growing season, its not like you can go and transplant them in a shaded area so you have to already have that in mind prior to the heat.
Does Da Berry Fresh Market offer any help for gardeners?
I have one-on-one gardening self-training. People are allowed to come and get training and see what is going on with gardening and seeing it up close. That service is offered anytime between Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during my open hours.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.