drone2

This was a scene in New Iberia. Photo courtesy Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

 By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN

There were 42 tornadoes reported across Louisiana on Tuesday, including New Iberia.

In New Iberia, there were injuries, but no deaths reported.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.