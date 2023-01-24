The Jeanerette Police Department located and arrested a man with a known felony fugitive warrant Friday with the help of the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office.
During the execution of the warrant, five firearms, marijuana, various pills, codeine and cash were all found in the vehicle Javontrae Richard, 25, was located in.
Richard, of Jeanerette, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, II and IV drugs, monies derived from drug transaction, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and a fugitive warrant.
Also located in the car was Royce Morris, 28, of Jeanerette. Morris was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, II and IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
Jared Eugene, 37, of Jeanerette was also arrested in connection to the incident and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Schedule I and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
All were taken to the Iberia Parish Jail with no bond.