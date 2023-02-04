After being chosen as the Iberia Parish School District’s High School Teacher of the Year, Kelly Thompson said she is still in shock.
The 11th grade English teacher at New Iberia Senior High said she felt like she had a case of imposter syndrome when she learned that she had garnered the recognition by the district, but the honor has been overwhelming.
“I’m still shocked honestly,” Thompson said with a laugh Thursday. “I didn’t expect to make it. I’m very shocked and very grateful.”
Thompson has worked as a teacher for 18 years, starting in 2005 in Acadia Parish. In 2007, she began working in Iberia Parish as a teacher.
As a teacher at NISH teaching high school students, Thompson said teaching was always something she knew she would become in the back of her mind.
“I love literature, and I know not everyone loves it the way I do,” Thompson said with a laugh. “At the end of the day (teaching is) about a love for literature that I want to nurture with my own students.”
Thompson is one of three teachers in the Iberia Parish School District chosen as teacher of the year. The two other winners of the recognition are elementary teacher Jennifer Boudreaux-Pellerin and middle school teacher Bernadette Fruge.
Three students in the Iberia Parish School District were also chosen as this year’s Students of the Year as well. Those include elementary student John-Robert Bourque, middle school student Anaya Alem and high school student Cecile Granger.