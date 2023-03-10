Inmates in the Iberia Parish Jail were recently given a choice if they wanted to be baptized.
It turned out, 30 wanted that opportunity.
In Acts, 2:37-39, the Bible said there was a group of people who wanted to be forgiven of their sins.
Peter was with the other apostles and told them, "Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. The promise is for you and your children and for all who are far off — for all whom the Lord our God will call.’”
On Thursday, March 2, the 30 Iberia Parish Jail Inmates were baptized by Pastor Allen Brouillette with Christian Life Center.
The process began in November of 2022 during an outdoor Christian Revival which was held at the Iberia Parish Jail for all inmates wanting to participate.
The revival was led by Christian Life Center of Lafayette with assistance from Cornstone Cowboy Church and Highland Baptist Church (both of of New Iberia), The Harbor of Hammond, The Harvest Center of Lafayette and Oasis Church of Round Rock, Tx.
The baptism has meaning for the future as well.
Peter also said, "And this water symbolizes baptism that now saves you also—not the removal of dirt from the body but the pledge of a clear conscience toward God. It saves you by the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who has gone into heaven and is at God’s right hand."
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romera said his department was thankful the faith groups stepped up to help the inmates.
“Every person is a child of God! Myself and Warden Westcott are both extremely thankful to those faith groups that minister to the inmates at the Iberia Parish Jail," Romero said. "It reminds me that salvation is for everyone, we are all equal before God.”
There are three steps to baptism the inmates went through. In November, they publicly identified with the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus. They decided to turn from their old life of sin and realized "God has given you new life in Jesus."
And finally, with the baptism on March 2, they went public with their relationship with Jesus.
