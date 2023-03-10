Inmates in the Iberia Parish Jail were recently given a choice if they wanted to be baptized.

It turned out, 30 wanted that opportunity.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.