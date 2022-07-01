A third person has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in March that injured seven people, including an infant that was shot in the head and her mother, who was shot in the eye.
Keisha Lashawn Perro, 44, of New Iberia was arrested Thursday and charged with seven counts of accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice, criminal mischief and filing false public records.
New Iberia police, with the assistance of Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Perro after an intense investigation into the March 18 shooting in the 200 Block of CV Jackson Drive.
Amiri Benoit, 22, who was out on bond for a 2020 murder, was the first person arrest. He was identified as the shooter and is accused of spraying a house with bullets the night of March 18, injuring seven people, two critically. The infant, A 7-month old girl, Ire’Anna Linzer was struck in the head, her mother, Dariana Linzer was hit in the eye. According to media reports, Linzer lost her eye. Her daughter was treated for a brain injury and later released.'
Benoit was charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons and firearms in a firearm free zone.
A second arrest was made in May. Jaleshia Butler was charged with the same crimes as Perro.
Perro was charged after detectives found Perro knowingly submitted false documents to police The documents, which were sworn and notarized, were an attempt to provide an alibi for Benoit.
Through the investigation, detectives found Perro and Butler compiled a document containing false information. Additionally, the statement was notarized and turned over to detectives.
Detectives, having an abundance of evidence, quickly discredited the statements.
Perro was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of Obstruction of Justice, Criminal Mischief, 7 counts of Accessory after the Fact, and Filing False Public Records.
Butler was arrested on May 25th for the same charges.
The New Iberia Police Department on its Facebook page said it stands by its pledge of “zero tolerance for gun violence.”
Criminal Investigations Division Captain Leland Laseter says “Detectives with the New Iberia Police Department are a hard-working group of diligent and persistent individuals who possess sound investigative skills. Detectives work tirelessly, around the clock to provide closure to victims and their families. When it comes to gun violence, a person having any involvement will be held accountable.”