Fran Thibodeaux

Fran Thibodeaux

For 28 years, visitors have enjoyed their travel to New Iberia and Louisiana as a tourism stop.

For Fran Thibodeaux, Executive Director of the Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, each day promoting the region and enjoying meeting people was just as fun as a trip every single day.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.