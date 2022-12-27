For 28 years, visitors have enjoyed their travel to New Iberia and Louisiana as a tourism stop.
For Fran Thibodeaux, Executive Director of the Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, each day promoting the region and enjoying meeting people was just as fun as a trip every single day.
Thibodeaux has retired with 28 years of public service to Iberia Parish promoting the parish as a tourism destination under the guidance of the Iberia Parish Tourist Commission.
"The trip, one of my greatest opportunities, has been amazing. I’m filled with gratitude and feel very blessed to have worked with so many good people over the years," Thibodeaux said. "It’s been my honor to serve Iberia Parish and Louisiana. I’ll definitely miss working with the Iberia Travel Team."
Commission officials said Thibodeaux guided the bureau through marketing and public relation campaigns targeting all sectors of the tourism economy. Collaborative efforts with her team, the media and both national and international tourism partners across all spectrums of the industry elevated the standing of the parish as a desired destination that is also primed for development in certain areas.
"What more can I ask for in this next itinerary of my life story, but to have good health and good people around me to live out my years with just as much vigor and joy as I’ve had these past 28 years," she said.
At Thibodeaux’s recommendation to find ways to increase the bureau’s marketing budget, she and the Iberia Parish Tourist Commission began discussions with Mike Tarantino and the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation. Both organizations identified potential increased revenue from their common revenue stream, the parish occupancy tax, by shared staffing, marketing and facility operations.
Through a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement between the two organizations Mike Tarantino was appointed Executive Director of the IPCVB.
"I know I am leaving my team and our office in the capable hands of Mike Tarantino and can't wait to see how he further extends Iberia Parish's impact in the tourism industry in the future," Thibodeaux said. "It’s official, my itinerary for this journey in life is over. It’s time to disembark at a uniquely transformative time for the Iberia Parish Tourist Commission.
"Over the years together we’ve acquired new knowledge, laughed and supported each other. These moments shape my future and I will keep them with me always," she added.
Tarantino said he will continue to market the parish and the attractions.
"The Iberia Parish Tourist Commission is know for its professional, and quality, marketing efforts showcasing Iberia Parish, La. and its attractions," Tarantino said. "This is a direct tribute to Fran's leadership and we wish her the absolute best in her retirement as we look to continue the Bureau's work, and take our combined marketing efforts to the next level."
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.