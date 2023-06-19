Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Brock Anthony Richardson, 5206 Norris Road, to Megan Ryan Norwood, 5206 Norris Road.
Dawn Joseph, P. O. Box 901, Jeanerette, to Andrea Antoinette Declouet, 5515 E. Admiral Doyle, Jeanerette.
Erne John Plessala Jr., 5205 Gondron Road, to Mitzi Tauzin Eldridge, 5205 Gondron Road.
Jade Francis Viator, 408 Samantha St., to Erica Romero Derouen, 408 Samantha St.
Jay Roy Malveaux Jr., 1031 French St., to Shawanna Nicole Taylor, 1031 French St.
Gary Daniel White, 2728 SW 82nd St., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Latinya Denise Sheley, 2728 SW 82nd St., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Corey Christopher Hebert, 2009 Church St., Jeanerette, to Sunnie Marie Tillman, 2009 Church St., Jeanerette.
Derick Joseph Lamprez, 1714 New Horizon Drive, to Scharcora Amber Laird, 1714 New Horizon Drive.
Monty Paul Comeaux, 2123 Ada Road, Erath, to Mandy Marie Dinette, 2123 Ada Road, Erath.
Kody Mark Romero, 1808 Anderson St., to Michael Leer Young, 1808 Anderson St.
Jordan Michael Delahoussaye, 155 Plantation Drive, to Denia Regina Gonzalez, 155 Plantation Drive.
Gaflin James Lejeune II, 122 Decuir St., to Jody Jude Boudreaux, 122 Decuir St.
Alex Kein Sengsouly, 411 Kathryn St., ro Madeline Douangchay Kattavilavong, 3009 Sauannaker St.
Kyle Jude Mestayer, 1500 Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville, to Addison Camille Theriot, 1402 Jamie Drive.
Cody Joseph Kelly, 1317 Deer Run, to Brook Logan Blanchard, 1317 Deer Run.
Cameron Michael Crosby, 108 Woodcrest Circle, to Shalana Lynette Alexander, 108 Woodcrest Circle.
Nikolas James Romero, 512 Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville, to Monica Danielle Dugan, 512, Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville.
Justin James Journet, 1084 Laurie Lane, St. Martinville, to Eboni Nikol Smith, 1084 Laurie Lane, St. Martinville.
Kendall James Prince, 3203 Cedarwood Drive, to N’Nette Lashae Hypolite, 806 Audrey St.
Chris Anthony Rue, 1619 Sugarland Terrace, to Ebony K. Barideaux, 1619 Sugarland Terrace.
Justin Michael Delcambre, 902 Comeaux Road, to Jennifer Lynn Pearce, 902 Comeaux Road.
Omar Woodrow Druilhet Pecantte, 902 Jefferson Terrace, to Kami Natasha Moore, 216 Guadalupe St.
Barry Adam Senegal, 100 S. Meyers Drive, Lafayette, to Lavasha Nicole Allen, 100 S. Meyers Drive, Lafayette.
Joe Nathan Livingston, 818 Canal St., Jeanerette, to Marlene Welcome Cormier, 818 Canal St., Jeanerette.
