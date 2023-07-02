Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Chris Anthony Rue, 1619 Sugarland Terrace, to Ebony K. Barideaux, 1619 Sugarland Terrace.
Justin Michael Delcambre, 902 Comeaux Road, to Jennifer Lynn Pearce, 902 Comeaux Road.
Omar Woodrow Druilhet Pecantte, 902 Jefferson Terrace, to Kami Natasha Moore, 216 Guadalupe St.
Barry Adam Senegal, 100 S. Meyers Drive, Lafayette, to Lavasha Nicole Allen, 100 S. Meyers Drive, Lafayette.
Joe Nathan Livingston, 818 Canal St., Jeanerette, to Marlene Welcome Cormier, 818 Canal St., Jeanerette.
Brandon Paul Poirier, 403 Kirk St., to Chelsey Reneé Landry, 403 Kirk St.
Alexander Isaac Goodney, 4702 Loreauville Road, to Gina Migues Chevalier, 4702 Loreauville Road.
George Ledet Celestine Jr., 704 French St., to Lakecia Latrell Lynn Gunner, 221 Verot School Road, Lafayette.
Wilber Derrick Clinton Miller, 609 Colleen St., to Crystal Lynette Derouen, 609 Colleen St.
Ty Peter Butler, 305 Silver Street, to Patricia Roxanne Tatiana Rucker, 305 Silver St.
Moses Michael Antoine, 505 Dugas Road, St. Martinville, to Diedre Williams James, 505 Dugas Road, St. Martinville.
Tyler James Stevens, 2107 Ritter St., Jeanerette, to Kassie Lynn Toups, 2107 Ritter St., Jeanerette.
Travonta Tramal Johnson, 320 Fontelieu Drive, to Quanisha La’Shay Leon, 320 Fontelieu Drive.
Cedric Anthony Mason, 1202 LaFreniere Road, St. Martinville, to Tracy Renee Williams, 1202 LaFreniere Road, St. Martinville.
Noah Sebastian Rollins, 2302 Crochet Road, to Kristen Renee Delcambre, 2302 Crochet Road.
Brett Michael Galatas, 417 E. Dale St., to Francine Romero Vargas, 417 E. Dale St.
Adrien Alberto Casco, 2813 E. Spanish Trail, to Shamakia Marie Cormier, 2813 E. Spanish Trail.
Anthony Paul Vicknair, 3306 Chuggie Lane, to Trinity Noel Sanchez, 13728 Lovett Road, Baton Rouge.