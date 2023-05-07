The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival Poetry Contest was filled with talented and unique submissions from students in grades four to six in several local schools.

Elizabeth Arcement, Margo Leblanc, and Dr. Ellen Mullen served as judges of the contest. Judges based their decision on work that reflected the theme: Adventures in South Louisiana or our alligator mascot, Choo-Choo.







