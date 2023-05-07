The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival Poetry Contest was filled with talented and unique submissions from students in grades four to six in several local schools.
Elizabeth Arcement, Margo Leblanc, and Dr. Ellen Mullen served as judges of the contest. Judges based their decision on work that reflected the theme: Adventures in South Louisiana or our alligator mascot, Choo-Choo.
Sponsors of the contest include the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival, and the Iberia Parish Library. Certificates and cash prizes were awarded for placement at Noon at the George Rodrigue Park during the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival.
Winners:
1st place- Anna-Katherine Popp, Catholic High School, 4th grade
2nd place- Amelia Hankenhof, Highland Baptist Christian School, 5th grade
3rd place-Nicolaus Laviolette, Highland Baptist Christian School, 6th grade
Honorable Mention- Kate Derise, Catholic High School, 4th grade
Grand Prize Winner: Anna-Katherine Popp
School: Catholic High School, 4th grade, 9 years old
Choo Choo’s Family Visit
Once upon a time, there was a Cajun alligator named Choo-Choo. He lived way down south in Louisiana, and he loved being Cajun. One day, he called his family that lived up north in New York City. Choo-Choo wanted to know if they would like a tour of Louisiana. They said “YES!”
When Choo-Choo's family arrived, everyone gave Choo-Choo a hug. Their names were Lu-Lu, Boo-Boo, Mae-Mae, and Bob. They were very hungry so Choo-Choo asked them what they would like to eat. Mae-Mae said, “I would like some Caviar please and thank you.” Choo-Choo exclaimed “What in the Bayou is that? Around here, we eat delicious things. Come on, I will Show Y’all.”
Choo-Choo, Lu-Lu, Boo-Boo, Mae-Mae and Bob went to eat some Cajun food at C’est Bon. They feasted on gumbo, boudin and crawfish. The next day was Mardi Gras. They all got to go to Courir de Mardi Gras which is a Cajun tradition for lots of men in masks who chase a chicken for their big pot of gumbo.
The next day, it was time for everyone to go home, but to Choo-Choo's surprise, his family decided to stay and live out the Joie de Vive.
Second Place Winner: Amelia Hankenhoff
School: Highland Baptist Christian School, 5th grade, 10 years old
A Stroll Down Main Street
Have you ever wondered what to do on a hot, summer, South Louisiana day? Maybe you thought, “How about Cypremort Point?” Or, maybe we should go hunting? How about a simple walk on Main Street? What does Main Street have?
Main Street has the Blue Dog Park, Bird on the Bayou, Church Alley Café, and the Pie Bar. (Man, their pecans are GOOD!) Our stroll down Main Street was an adventure! I went to the Blue Dog Park to play for a little bit. We made so many friends. We also walked down to the Bayou Teche. We saw people in kayaks and waved to them. After that, we were hungry, so we went to Church Alley Café. We sang zydeco music all the way to the Blue Butterfly Boutique where we bought some new clothes and things for the home. We walked by the Bayou Teche Museum. I was told a long time ago; it was a movie theater. Last but not least, we went to the Pie Bar to get some of their yummy pecans. And that is the then of my adventure.
Third Place Winner: Nicolaus Laviolette
School: Highland Baptist Christian School, 6th grade, 12 years old
The Train Station Stop in New Iberia
Good morning and welcome to South Louisiana. You have arrived in downtown New Iberia. Thank you for choosing to travel with Amtrak. “Enjoy your time in the best of the Teche,” said the train engineer on the intercom.
The tourists were eager to leave the train and visit the Queen City of the Teche.
“Welcome to the Shadows on the Teche Visitor Center,” said the volunteer at the desk. “I will be glad to tell you some interesting places to visit while you are here.”
“Where should I go for some good, Cajun cooking?” asked a man visiting from another state.
“You would enjoy Victor’s Café. It is the home of Dave Robicheaux. “Thank you” said the man visiting from another state.
“Hey, I heard you could direct me to a famous house.” said the visitor.
“Oh, do you mean The Shadows on the Teche?” said the volunteer.
“Yes. That is it. I would like to learn more about it.”
“You have come to the right place,” said the volunteer.
“Thank you, I will go on the next tour.”
“Wow! That was amazing. I learned so much about what it was like to have lived here so many years ago. This place is a treasure in New Iberia.”
“Well, are you ready for something else to do, or tour today?” said the volunteer.
“Yes, I am. What else do you suggest while I am here?”
“You would enjoy the Bayou Teche Museum. It is a little bit further down on Main Street on the same side as the Shadows,” said the volunteer.
“Great. I will go there next.”
“Oh wow! This museum is even better than I thought. I am going to come back another time. The train is about to leave. Goodbye Queen City of the Teche. I will be back.”
Honorable Mention: Kate Derise
School: Catholic High School, 4th grade, 10 years old
Choo-Choo's First Parade
When Choo-Choo was a baby, he went to his first parade. Choo-Choo said the floats were “giant and shiny.” He caught beads and trinkets. Choo-Choo said, “When I am older, I want to be in this parade.
Every year Choo-Choo went to the parade on Main Street. Choo-Choo waited like a caterpillar in a chrysalis to be in the parade. Finally, Choo-Choo was invited to be in the parade.
Choo-Choo spent weeks getting ready for the parade. When it came time for the parade, he was ready to load his float. During the middle of the parade, it started raining. thunder boomed and lightning crashed. Everybody retreated to a nearby hotel lobby. Choo-Choo was sad, but the parade must go on. Choo-Choo grabbed loads of throws and went into the lobby to throw them with others. Smiles across everybody’s faces told him he had fixed the parade.
After the parade, as everybody was walking out, one little girl said to Choo-Choo “Thank you for fixing the parade.” Choo-Choo was touched by the little girl’s words. When he went home, he invited her and her family to dinner and they ate one of his home-cooked meals.