The Refinery Mission is hosting the annual Hunters for the Hungry Clean Out Your Freezer Day food drive Sunday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Robby Bethel, coordinator at the Mount Olive Food Baptist Church Food Distribution Center in New Iberia said she hopes to see some of the frozen goods reach the shelter because they serve so many people.
Mount Olive operates unders Second Harvest Food Bank, and they serve people across New Iberia. Donations are limited and they will serve the larger communities first.
"We don't just people from the local west end community, but also people who missed other food bank days," Bethel said.
According to Johnny Carriere, Executive Director of The Refinery Mission, Hunters for the Hungry established donation sites in New Iberia in past years, but due to uncertain partners and difficulties with the COVID-19 Pandemic, they pulled out of several communities.
"We would certainly be open to having a New Iberia drop off again in the future," Carriere said.
Last year’s drive saw Hunters for the Hungry collect over 3,000 pounds of food which provided about 10,000 meals to the impoverished and homeless in the Acadiana region.
They encourage local sportsmen and their families to “clean out their freezers” and donate processed game and fish from the 2022 season. Collection sites will be set up throughout Lafayette and other neighboring communities.
2023 Acadiana Collection Sites Include:
• Chops Specialty Meats at 1019 Albertson Parkway in Broussard
• The First Assembly of God on 3555 Verot School Road in Youngsville
• The Eunice Fire Station at 100 Park Ave. in Eunice
• UL Lafayette Cajun Field at 2351 W. Congress street in Lafayette
• Giles Nissan on 4386 I-49 Service Road in Opelousas
All donated food must either be frozen or refrigerated, well packaged and be clearly labeled. As an annual drive, Hunters for the Hungry expect donations to be less than a year old.
They accept more than just the bounties of the hunt, however. As a clean out the freezer drive, families are welcome to donate any viable, labeled food, frozen or not.
Hunter’s for the Hungry donate all of the collected meat, not just from “Clean Out Your Freezer Day,” to the Feeding Louisiana system of five food banks including Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, The Food Bank of Central Louisiana, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank. From there, they utilize their independent networks of donation sites and shelters to provide food to the hungry in nearly every parish.