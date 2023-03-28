Sweet Potato Dumplings
In the 13-plus years I have written these food articles, I find myself intrigued by the changes that time has brought over so many years.

Catherine wrote of ways to maintain a healthy immune system by eating a variety of colorful fruit and vegetables, protein sources such as lean meat, fish, eggs, nuts and beans, and whole grain products while drinking plenty of fluids to maintain hydration in order to assist the body to repair tissue and fight viral and bacterial infections.

Re-reading one particular article of February 2020, I had written of the colds and flu viruses that had prevailed in the cold, wet days of January 2020. That January, the COVID-19 virus had just been found in the Northwestern part of the United States, but it was nowhere near the magnitude of spread that was occurring at the time I was writing my February food article.

During the 13 years of this column, Catherine Wattigny interviewed Father Wilson Matt who was a beloved past Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Iberia. He had fond memories of a game called “Pacqueing,” that he played with his parishioners at the end of Mass every Easter Sunday. In the game, he would knock the small side of his boiled egg with the small side of a parishioner's egg.


