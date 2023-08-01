Stephen Melancon2.jpg

Stephen Melancon preparing breakfast for hungry seminarians at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans.

Food conversations, especially in South Louisiana, easily lend themselves to making new acquaintances in a multitude of places. Whether it is in a grocery store conferring with a fellow shopper on the freshest produce, in the meat department wondering out loud how to cook an unknown cut of meat, or in a restaurant observing a nearby diner’s meal, asking if they would order it again.

Individuals, previously unknown, become newly made friends with similar interests.



