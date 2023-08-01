After a 20-year career in the Navy, Chief Petty Officer Brandon Bonin retired in an official naval retirement ceremony Saturday at Magnolia Square.
It was supposed to be a short-lived stint. The newspaper published a short story when Bonin completed naval boot camp 20 years ago.
And 20 year later?
The Daily Iberian was covering his retirement ceremony.
What Bonin expected to be a short stint turned into a career, capped off with the chance to educate the future of the navy as a drill instructor.
"At first you just get the idea of joining the military and then after you join, staying in for 20 years kinda chooses you. It's just destiny," Bonin mused.
Bonin served as a chief Boatswain (pronounced Bosun) in his career, which saddled him with a litany of logistical responsibility. Boatswain's are in charge of driving the ship, managing flight deck operations and managing at-sea resupply of necessary resources like food and fuel.
In total, Bonin served on six warships over eight deployments and achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer E-8.
Most retirement ceremonies happen on base, so access is typically very restrictive, but Bonin, who now lives in Florida, chose instead to retire in his hometown.
While they held the ceremony to retire Bonin and recognize his service, it was aimed primarily to honor the family for living with his career and for the sacrifices they made in that time according to Senior Chief Boatswain's Mate (BMCS) Mitch Inkpen.
The ceremony involved several emotionally turbulent steps, including a short video presenting Bonin’s life and career, an introduction of officers, a few speeches, the folding of the flag (with an explanation of each fold) and presenting Bonin the flag.
BMCS Inkpen kicked off ceremonies with a speech thanking Bonin for his career. They met 13 years ago in Jacksonville, Fla., and in that time, Inkpen formed a brotherly bond with Bonin. He said he was honored to be in Bonin’s hometown for his well-deserved retirement.
Presiding officer Lieutenant Thomas George spoke next, where he recounted stories about Bonin, who he calls "Boats," and explained Bonin’s career. Bonin became a Chief Petty Officer while serving on the Robert G. Bradley between 2012 and 2014. George met him shortly after, when he moved to serve on the Iwo Jima.
Bonin transitioned to the Naval Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois just before the global pandemic in 2019, where he trained naval recruits. The pandemic brought unique challenges especially for Bonin in his new role as an educator, but he said he was glad he could give back where he could.
"I got to give back to the future of the Navy a little bit before I retired," Bonin said.
Bonin gave a speech following Lt. George, where he individually thanked each of his family members for the support and growth they've shown throughout the course of his career. He thanked his mother Sherrel Bonin, brother Braidon Bonin, sister Brandie Norris, son Brandon John Bonin and especially his late father Kirby Bonin.
Bonin loved his father, Kirby, deeply, and wished he could be there with him on this tremendous milestone.
He attributed the career to his dad, who he said, convinced him to join at a low point in his life in his early 20’s. They lived in a house on Alice Street, and while watching his dad mow the grass one day, Kirby asked him a question that would change his life.
"He said remember when you almost joined the Navy four years ago? If you had left, you would have been halfway around the world, you'd be alot more experienced in life than what you are, probably have a little money in the bank and be a little smarter too. That version of you would have been a whole lot better than the version of you sitting here right now," Bonin said, taking pause between each phrase.
At the time, Bonin had lost his license to a DUI, so he stole his dad's truck and drove down to the Naval recruitment office.
Bonin’s mom said she convinced him not to join the Navy when he first wanted to leave four years prior, but said she's ultimately glad he decided to join due to the positive changes it brought.
"He told me after he went to sign up because I would have held him back again. I was crying like crazy. But it did good for him. He knows and I know, he was on a bad path and I'm so grateful he recognized that and wasn't selfish enough to let it happen," Sherrel said.
After speeches concluded, BMCS Steve Wilkinson and BMCS David Wilderman folded the flag, while BMCS Inkpen explained the meaning behind each of the 13 folds. With the help of local Naval Counselor Petty Officer 1st class Ariel Broussard, they meticulously presented Bonin with the flag. After receiving the flag, Bonin turned around and presented the flag to his mom and saluted her.
Lieutenant George then presented Bonin with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and a ceremonial bell as a retirement gift.
Finally, Bonin requested to go ashore for the last time and walked with his family through his Honor Cordon composed of fellow soldiers offering a final salute.
Now, Bonin will take his leave in Florida, where he plans to sit back on a beach and cut hair.
"I'm grateful for family, friends and the 20 years of support I received from everybody," Bonin concluded.