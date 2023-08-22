The Iberia Parish Sheriff Office (IPSO) launched their private Special Needs Registry for Iberia Parish residents outside the city.

The registry allows individuals in Iberia Parish that live outside the city to provide a comprehensive set of information about themselves or a family member with disabilities and impairments. They can list their disability, “stims” or any visual and/or auditory cues of an episode, their triggers, their interests, emergency contacts and any other specific pieces of information.



AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

Tags