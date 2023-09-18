top story BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS The Great 8: Names of the local newborns and the proud parents Sep 18, 2023 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTERHarmony Havynn Benoit, daughter of Ravynn Allison Romero and Joseph Calvin Benoit, born August 9, 2023; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.Kendall Lynne Gary, daughter of Melissa and Justin Jon Gary, born August 23, 2023; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. Gary is the former Melissa Castaneda.Eli Joseph Armand, son of Allison Brooke Armand, born August 24, 2023; weight 7 pounds 9 ounces.Audrey Estelle Holloway, daughter of Ansley Paige Holloway and Taylon M. Robicheaux, born August 25, 2023; weight 7 pounds 9 ounces.Mila Rose Delahoussaye, daughter of Katlyn Delahoussaye, born August 25, 2023; weight 7 pounds 12 ounces.Kinslee Ann Genest, daughter of Sarah Elizabeth Boutte and Braize Anthony Genest, born August 26, 2023; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.Kamar Kenzo Conley, son of Kristen Jakyri Conley and Ernest Perro Minor, born August 30, 2023; weight 8 pounds 5 ounces.Juliette Jaide Broussard, daughter of Gabrielle and Jacob Steven Broussard, born August 31, 2023; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces. Mrs. Broussard is the former Gabrielle Herry. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Daily Iberian Athletes of the Week, presented by HMGD Da Man Cave Barber Shop owner’s passion is seen in his work Teche Area Prep Football Results, Week 3 PHOTO GALLERY: Berry Queen's Ball Daily Iberian Athletes of the Week, Presented by HMGD IPSO searching for two runaway juveniles Catholic High overcomes early deficit to outlast Erath, 25-23 New Iberia police make arrests on drive-by shooting and robbery The Great 8: Names of the local newborns and the proud parents Unlimited Services Of Acadiana now open in New Iberia Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit