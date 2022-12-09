leleux
The Rev. Kenneth Leleux believes the best days are ahead for The Glorious Church, which has been serving Iberia Parish congregants for more than 40 years. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Forty years into his ministry at The Glorious Church in Iberia Parish, the Rev. Kenneth Leleux believes that 2023 is the year that his church will be reaching its full potential.

The longtime pastor of the non-denominational church has had a remarkable spirit of his own, and has used that experience to help others grow into what God wants them to be.



