Church on the Rock-New Iberia is a church with a desire to present the gospel in a way that represents. Frank Jamieson serves as a leader of the men’s ministry for Church on the Rock as well as an event coordinator for the church.
Church on the Rock-New Iberia is an assembly of God church, and a Bible-believing church. They believe the Bible is the written word of God.
“We follow the Assemblies of God guidelines,” Jamieson said.
Looking to spread the word and help those around them, Jamieson and his church did something pretty unique.
But you would have to be in your car to witness it. They recently held a drive thru prayer for their church goers along with a Vitalant blood drive to benefit the community of New Iberia.
A drive through prayer is exactly what it sounds like. You stay in your car while volunteers, standing outside the car, ask about and pray for their needs.
On Aug. 5, under a sweltering heat, from 8 a.m. to noon, Jamieson and members of the Church on the Rock-New Iberia came together to support their community. This is the first time they have done a drive thru prayer service.
“We are really trying to reach the community,” Jamieson said. “We are trying to be very community-oriented.”
After discussion with their pastor, they decided it would be a good way to do something good for the community.
Their youth members were lined up at the front of their church waving and guiding people to the drive thru as Jamieson and his congregation helped those in need. And yes, they were well-hydrated the whole time.
Located at 1411 E Admiral Doyle Dr, there is a lot of traffic going back and forth in front of the church, so they were able to attract people who passed by in their cars and love up on the community a little bit, Jamieson said.
Prepared for anything, Jamieson said their church had a canopy for people who drove up. They even had a baptismal trough set up just in case. The flow of traffic was at just the right pace. When they drove up, Jamieson said he and his church would ask them what they needed prayer for.
“Most people had something they wanted us to pray for,” Jamieson said. “Now if that was something for their health or family members, it was a great experience.”
Jamieson said there were at least 15 cars that drove up that day for the drive through prayer.
“We prayed for them, we gave them a bottle of water and a popsicle and they went on their way,” Jamieson said. “We just see the need for this kind of stuff in the community.”
When it's a little cooler, Jamieson said they are planning to do another drive thru service. It's something they enjoyed and are excited to do it again.
People saw Jamieson and the church that hot August morning, showing the love and kindness of God. They were a living entity at that point.
“The church was alive, it just wasn’t a building,” Jamieson said.
Jamieson said their mission was to be what God wanted it to be. The only thing they wanted that day was to be there for New Iberia and to pray for New Iberia, whatever their needs be.
“It just felt in alignment with what God put in our hearts that day,” Jamieson said.