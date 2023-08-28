Bayou Teche Museum tour.jpg
Bayou Teche Museum officials recommend setting aside up to 90 minutes for the guided museum tours.

The American Sugar Cane League provided the Bayou Teche Museum a grant to transport school children in an effort to raise attendance.

Founded in 1996 by Paul and Becky Schexnayder, The Bayou Teche Museum showcases facets of Louisiana cultural history and industry. It is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but also offers tours by appointment.



