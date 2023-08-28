The American Sugar Cane League provided the Bayou Teche Museum a grant to transport school children in an effort to raise attendance.
Founded in 1996 by Paul and Becky Schexnayder, The Bayou Teche Museum showcases facets of Louisiana cultural history and industry. It is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but also offers tours by appointment.
Marcia Patout, Bayou Teche Museum director, recommends setting aside up to 90 minutes for the guided museum tours.
Since the grant program started four years ago, the Bayou Teche Museum saw an influx of youth and school children attending its exhibits.
For the past four years, The American Sugar Cane League gave the museum $2,500 to pay for buses and admissions for school students to visit them on field trips but according to Museum Director Marcia Patout, they never use it all. Greater participation from schools could ensure the museum utilizes the funds entirely.
"We can't always convince the schools that it's really real," Patout said.
Patout said the museum holds a close relationship with the sugarcane industry.
As sugarcane is one of the region's most abundant staple crops, it retains a display dedicated to its production in the museum. The sugarcane industry employs more than 19,000 people and brings an annual economic impact of about $4 billion to the state. The museum also maintains close ties with sugarcane farmers like the Judice and Segura families.
Catherine Segura is on the Bayou Teche Museum board, and initially recommended promoting more youth attendance. Patout then called the school board, but they lacked the funds to run a program and transport kids, so Patout reached out to the American Sugar Cane League.
Patout said she's incredibly grateful to Jim Simmons, general manager of the American Sugarcane League, for his support. When she reached out for funding, they immediately offered her $2,500.
"We're so grateful, because literally we went from no schools to tons of schools. Museums are underrated, and I don't think people have been integrated into that lifestyle," Patout said.
The American Sugar Cane League provided grants to other museums with sugarcane exhibits. According to Public Relations Manager of the American Sugar Cane League Sam Irwin, the league wanted to focus on educating youth about agriculture and sugarcane.
“Not so long ago more people lived on the farm, but our society is removed from the farm and not many children grow up on the farm anymore. They don’t see agriculture up close in their daily lives like they used to,” Irwin said.
New Iberia is a tight-knit community where people support one another, so it didn't surprise Patout when Irwin reached out to request that she host his band, The Florida Street Blowhards, at the Sliman Theater connected to the museum.
"I just love all that — where it's you scratch my back, I scratch yours. It's the beauties of a small, interwoven and exceptional community. You know you matter somehow and you know you are connected," Patout concluded.