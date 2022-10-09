Being named the 2022 Sugar Cane Festival Queen meant a lot to Avery Claire Hebert of Erath, who has spent her young life promoting agriculture, learning about the industry and being a role model.
However, she doesn't have to look far for another role model.
Her grandfather, Cecil.
"My grandpa, Cecil, is my biggest role model. He exemplified the qualities I aspire to possess," Herbert said. "He is one of the reasons why I am pursuing a career in agriculture. He has instilled a love for family, community, and agriculture so deeply in me, which I will pass down to future generations."
Just 21, Avery is the daughter of Blair and Michelle Herbert.
Avery graduated from Vermilion Catholic High School and is a senior at LSU. She has some big plans for her future.
"I’m a senior at Louisiana State University majoring in Agribusiness with a minor in Political Science," she said. "I plan on attending law school next fall to become an agricultural attorney. May 2023."
And with all of that, she still works Avery is working at the LSU AgCenter, College of Ag, and Vet School’s Office of Development and Donor Relations and Thrifty Way Pharmacy and Gift Shop in Abbeville.
Being selected as queen of the Sugar Cane Festival means you have several talents as well. Avery excels in public speaking, communications, leadership skills, dancing, soccer, and calligraphy.
She also loves Louisiana and agriculture.
"I enjoy being involved in my community, church, and campus, and advocating for agriculture and our state," Avery said. "I also like to spend time with my family and friends."
Avery is also active on campus at different LSU sporting events. She was named Eagle of the Month and attended the Literary Rally the past four years.
Taking on so many things and thriving in the agriculture industry is not easy. But that's how she earned her title as queen and why her future is so bright. She can overcome adversity.
"My persistence is my best asset," Avery said. "I strive to have the drive to overcome adversity, take on the challenges no one else will, and remain steadfast in my goals."
ABOUT AVERY
Favorite Movie: Spirit
Favorite Song: Keeper of the Stars by Tracy Byrd
Favorite Television Show: The Office
Avery in three words: Honest, devoted, and hard working
Favorite Flower: A rose
Hobbies: Dancing, painting, spending time outdoors, cooking and traveling.
Person You Would Love to Meet and Why: I would love to meet Dorothy Day. She was a social activist, journalist, and founder of the Catholic Worker Movement. She was a model of character, fierce devotion, and hard work. Day believed, “No one has a right to sit down and feel hopeless. There’s too much work to do.”
Awards and honors: Avery has been a Finalist for Student of the Year, Academic All-State Soccer, Class Valedictorian, Two-time National runner-up in the Beta Speech competition, attended National 4-H Congress and LYS, Dean's list all semesters of college, and recipient of scholarships.
Agriculture award: Won the Louisiana Farm Bureau Linda and Wayne Zaunbrecher Scholarship.
Clubs, Community Organizations, or Groups: Member of Phi Mu Fraternity-Parent’s Association Chair, Agribusiness Club, Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow at LSU-Vice President, Student Government- Executive Staff, College of Ag Les Voyageur-PR Chair, and Christ the King’s Student Center.