queen
Buy Now

The 2022 Sugar Cane Festival Queen was an honor for Avery Claire Hebert of Erath.

Being named the 2022 Sugar Cane Festival Queen meant a lot to Avery Claire Hebert of Erath, who has spent her young life promoting agriculture, learning about the industry and being a role model.

However, she doesn't have to look far for another role model.

Queen
Buy Now

The 2022 Sugar Cane Festival Queen was an honor for Avery Claire Hebert of Erath.
Queen 2
Buy Now

The 2022 Sugar Cane Festival Queen was an honor for Avery Claire Hebert of Erath.


Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.