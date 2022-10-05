Grand Reveil Acadien continued its weeklong celebrations in New Iberia Tuesday with a long list of events celebrating the Acadian influence in the city.

Organizer Ebrar Reaux called New Iberia and Iberia Parish a “cultural gumbo” at the welcoming ceremony held Tuesday morning at Bouligny Plaza. Although Grand Reveil Acadien is specifically a celebration of local French culture and influence, Reaux said that other cultures in the area have been just as prominent and important.



Tags