Pablito's Authentic Mexican Food of New Iberia will be bringing a taste of home for owner Pablo Saldana.
Growing up in Mexico, Pablo, 46, loved cooking, something he learned from his father, José Torres. Working at the family restaurant, La Pescaderia, a restaurant specializing in seafood. After running it for a few years Pablo moved his family to the United States around 2006 for a better opportunity for him and his family.
That dream of working and owning his own restaurant didn’t leave Pablo. Now all these years later, that dream will soon be a reality with the opening of Pablito's Authentic Mexican Food. located at 1421 Jane St. in New Iberia.The store is set to open up soon.
Pablito's Authentic Mexican Food will let you indulge in the rich flavors and vibrant culture of Mexico. The restaurant will showcase its rich heritage and history with colorful decor and lively environment.
His son, Cesar Saldana, has watched his father follow that dream, and it's no surprise to him to see how much his father loves what he does. And it all started with food.
“Growing up, my dad cooked a lot of food,” Saldana said. “He never opened up a restaurant over here but he always had food plates at work, selling it off and on.”
Work currently for Pablo is in the oilfield, but with the opening of Pablito's Authentic Mexican Food will afford him the chance to follow his dreams. The goal is to be able to operate the restaurant full time.
“He wants to start something he has always dreamed of,” Saldana said.
Pablito's Authentic Mexican Food is a smaller food joint, with its main focus on the food they serve, which include up to eight different things on the menu. They will serve breakfast burritos, tacos, served with chorizo, egg and cheese.
That’s just the start: Pablito's Authentic Mexican Food will also have chilaquiles, a Mexican dish consisting of smothered torital chips in salsa verde, served on top sits a perfectly sunny-side up egg which also comes with a side of rice and beans.
Their breakfast will run from 8 to 11 a.m. Dinner will follow soon after.
“In the afternoon, we are going to have typical stuff like tacos, burritos, quesadilla, and tortas, which is like a Mexican po-boy,” Saldana said. “We’re also going to have a Mexican pizza, which is going to be two flat toritals that come with meat and cheese and salsa verde.
Pablito's Authentic Mexican Food will focus on food that is close to Saldana and his dad’s home. WIth such a limited place for that here in New Iberia, it should offer a great alternative while also offering flavorful food.
Saldana said his father and the restaurant will serve the community and its people. They will bring satisfaction to the Teche.
“Just being a part of the community and seeing how people react to having good food,” Saldana said.
Saldana is proud of his father to see him follow in his footsteps, someone who has waited and worked a long time to do so.
“He is going to love it,” Saldana said.”That is what he dreams of.”