mock

A student acts as judge during a mock trial held in April of this year. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES/THE DAILY IBERIAN

Back by popular demand, local residents will be able to see another Iberia Teen Court mock trial next week at New Iberia City Hall.

The program brings the courtroom experience to dozens of Iberia Parish teenagers, putting them in the roles of judge, jury, defendant and prosecutor. The program is an alternative route for teens committing misdemeanors and also creates an immersive environment where young people can witness all aspects of the court system.



Tags