Back by popular demand, local residents will be able to see another Iberia Teen Court mock trial next week at New Iberia City Hall.
The program brings the courtroom experience to dozens of Iberia Parish teenagers, putting them in the roles of judge, jury, defendant and prosecutor. The program is an alternative route for teens committing misdemeanors and also creates an immersive environment where young people can witness all aspects of the court system.
Teen Court is a peer justice and juvenile diversion program. Juvenile offenders of non-violent crimes may be referred to the program where a court of their peers will determine their sentence. If the juvenile offender completes their sentence, they will have the charge removed from their record.
Teen Court Director Tyra McWhorter said in April that the kids who take part in the program have witnessed notable improvements during their time in the program.
“The kids are learning so much, they’re learning more about the courtroom and really getting into the groove of how it works,” McWhorter said.
The program had previously been active in Iberia for years but had been cut due to funding. After the death of his son Garon Paul Adkinson Lewis, Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis helped to revitalize the program as a way to combat the issue of violence in the community.
Lewis said word of the successes of the program had spread throughout Acadiana, which prompted putting on another mock trial program. The program will take place Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at New Iberia City Hall.