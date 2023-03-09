The TECHE Project will be putting on its annual membership banquet Saturday at the Albania Mansion in Jeanerette.
The banquet is free to current members of the organization and non-members can sign up at the door starting at $25 for an individual membership.
Speakers for the event include visual artists Kristie Cornell and Marla Kristicevich who will be speaking from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Both have striven to create conversation between people and the environment through the exploration of waterways with their “Meander Mindset: Bayou Teche” project. According to a prepared statement, both have meandered the Teche, collecting organic samples and making photographs, textural rubbings, audio recordings and eco sculptures along the waterway.
The collected materials and works create a visual narrative of the artists’ findings and encourage the viewer to reevaluate their connection to the natural world and to take the time to observe and appreciate their surroundings. They have also recently published a book which will be for sale at the banquet.
The TECHE Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and education of the Bayou Teche. The organization regularly plays host to cleanups and other events dedicated to the Bayou Teche.
In addition to house tours, the TECHE Project will be offering paddling in advance of the banquet between 2 to 4 p.m. Kayak launching will be available at the Albania dock or at T.J. Viator City Park.
House tours of the historic Albania Plantation will also be offered between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m.