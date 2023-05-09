The Teche Area celebrated the National Day of Prayer with several events happening in Jeanerette, St. Martinville and New Iberia.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman, according to the NDP Task Force.
Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said the town’s annual program was held out in front of Jeanerette City Hall and consisted of several local officials and ministers who led a crowd of residents in prayer in celebration of the day.
Pastors and students from Calvary Pentecostal attended the event, which was led by the Rev. Wilfred Johnson.
“It went very well, it’s a great thing we’ve done for the last three years,” Bourgeois said.
Later in the day, the town of St. Martinville also put on their own National Day of Prayer event outside of their city hall.
The event included St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis leading in prayer along with other local ministers as well as a rendition of the Battle Hymn of the Republic that was sung. VFW Post 419 also contributed to making the event happen.
The City of New Iberia held a National Day of Prayer event at the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion as part of the national celebration as well.